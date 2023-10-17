The Jets were all in on Aaron Rodgers during the offseason, and that attitude hasn’t changed while the 39-year-old recovers from his Achilles injury.

Rodgers sustained a season-ending injury on his fourth snap in New York’s season opener, but the four-time NFL MVP hasn’t shut the door on a return this season. He’s kept that message in public appearances and showed it when he threw a football during warmups last Sunday.

Head coach Robert Saleh welcomes Rodgers’ veteran presence in the locker room, and even he’s convinced the All-Pro quarterback can defy the odds.

“I’m one of those guys searching, like, ‘Is he supposed to do this?’ ” Saleh said Tuesday on “Good Morning Football.” “I’ve coached Richard Sherman, who was coming off his Achilles. I’ve got friends who have had Achilles injuries, and what he’s doing, according to them, is absolutely ridiculous. For him to be walking already, I wouldn’t put anything past him. He is a big believer in manifestation; you are who you think you are, and you become what you think about. He is willing himself to return faster than what you’re supposed to be.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think he’s fueled by doubt — I don’t think, I know — he’s fueled by doubt. The more you doubt him, the more fuel he has. He’s on a mission. There’s one thing I’ve learned about him, in my very short time with him, is that when he’s got something on his mind and he wants to prove something, he’s going to prove it. So, a lot of people can doubt him, but I’m not doubting him. We’re leaving the door open for him but it’s amazing to see how hard he’s been working and the intent at which he’s been doing it.”

Rodgers certainly is protective of his legacy and probably doesn’t want his Achilles injury to be the last image of him playing football. He also only has one Super Bowl in his 19-year career, and the Jets’ defense combined with competent quarterback play would help in that pursuit.

Saleh admitted there was no timeline, and it’s unclear how much Rodgers walking around without crutches and standing while throwing a football actually means in his recovery — Saleh also is not a subtle person when it comes to his own team. But if he does return, it would make things interesting for a wide-open championship field.