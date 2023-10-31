The Bruins are focused on winning a Stanley Cup, but giving back to the community always has been at the forefront for the organization.

Before Boston’s overtime win over the Florida Panthers, the B’s held “Hockey Fights Cancer” night at TD Garden. Players wore lavender jerseys on their way into the building — the color represents all forms of cancer — and players and fans held signs stating who they were fighting for. Those fans were highlighted during a pregame ceremony before puck drop.

Charlie Coyle gave a puck to a fan, whose sign said they were fighting for their mom — and the small gesture from the Bruins center meant a lot to the Boston fan, who burst into emotion after receiving the puck. The moment went viral on social media for showing there are bigger things in life than hockey.

“Not pictured: the tears,” the fan posted on X on Monday.

”SportsCenter” host Scott Van Pelt highlighted the moment in his “Best Thing I Saw” segment. The ESPN anchor saluted all those involved for a touching moment Monday night.

The moment between Coyle and the Bruins fan came after the Black and Gold dressed up as Barbie and Ken for their annual visit to Boston’s Children’s Hospital last Friday.