The Bruins are focused on winning a Stanley Cup, but giving back to the community always has been at the forefront for the organization.

Before Boston’s overtime win over the Florida Panthers, the B’s held “Hockey Fights Cancer” night at TD Garden. Players wore lavender jerseys on their way into the building — the color represents all forms of cancer — and players and fans held signs stating who they were fighting for. Those fans were highlighted during a pregame ceremony before puck drop.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Tue 10/31, 10:33am
Los Angeles Kings
LA
+130
Tue 10/31, 8:00 PM
TOR -1.5 O/U 6.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
Toronto Maple Leafs
TOR
-154

Charlie Coyle gave a puck to a fan, whose sign said they were fighting for their mom — and the small gesture from the Bruins center meant a lot to the Boston fan, who burst into emotion after receiving the puck. The moment went viral on social media for showing there are bigger things in life than hockey.

“Not pictured: the tears,” the fan posted on X on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

”SportsCenter” host Scott Van Pelt highlighted the moment in his “Best Thing I Saw” segment. The ESPN anchor saluted all those involved for a touching moment Monday night.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

The moment between Coyle and the Bruins fan came after the Black and Gold dressed up as Barbie and Ken for their annual visit to Boston’s Children’s Hospital last Friday.

More Bruins:

‘SportsCenter’ Highlights Charlie Coyle’s Touching Moment With Bruins Fan

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Digital Content Producer I

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com. UMass Lowell product -- shoutout River Hawks. Nerd for all things NFL, basketball, soccer and pro wrestling.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images