Tedy Bruschi Pleads For Bill Belichick To Retire At End Of Season

If it were up to Tedy Bruschi, Bill Belichick would retire at the end of this season.

The longtime New England Patriots linebacker is tired of watching his former head coach struggle during the post-Tom Brady era. Belichick, whose Patriots will carry a 1-4 record into a Week 6 game against the Raiders, is 26-30 since Brady left in 2021. And he might be coaching for his job Sunday in Las Vegas.

During the latest edition of ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown“, Bruschi openly wondered whether Belichick, normally the ultimate team-first coach, has become obsessed with chasing Don Shula’s NFL wins record. Belichick entered Sunday with 330 wins (including playoffs), 17 behind Shula’s record of 347.

But Bruschi wants Belichick and everyone with the Patriots to forget about the record. Instead, he wants Belichick to right the ship this season, and then sail off into the sunset.

“What do I personally feel how this should go, and how this should end with Bill Belichick?” Bruschi said. “This is just my personal feeling on what should happen. I want him to coach his ass off this season and get six, seven wins. Have them playing respectable by the end of the season — and walk away. That’s what I want my former coach to do. Don’t — Shula doesn’t matter. You’ve got multiple Super Bowls over Shula. You’re a better coach.”

Where should Belichick go, then?

“Fish with me on Nantucket,” Bruschi said.

Rex Ryan strongly disagreed.

The former NFL head coach — and infamous Patriots hater — believes the problems in New England start with quarterback Mac Jones, whom he repeatedly called “atrocious.” He also believes Belichick might need to relinquish his general manager duties.

But retire from coaching? Ryan doesn’t want to see his longtime rival call it quits just yet.

“Keep coaching,” Ryan said. “The guy is a great coach. To me, no way. I don’t want it to end that way. … They’ve gotta restart this (on offense). They have to.”

Each panelist on “Sunday NFL Countdown” — Ryan, Bruschi, Randy Moss and Adam Schefter — expressed doubt that Robert Kraft would outright fire Belichick midseason or after the campaign. And it’s true that a “mutual parting of ways” or a retirement feel like more plausible outcomes.

But if the Patriots lose on Sunday and drop to 1-5, all bets are off. Bruschi might not get the ending for Belichik that he’s hoping for.