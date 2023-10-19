FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ dire injury situation took a slight turn for the positive Thursday afternoon.

Tight end Hunter Henry, tackle Trent Brown and cornerback Jonathan Jones all returned to practice after missing this week’s first two sessions. Henry (ankle) and Jones (knee) both got banged up in last Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, whereas Brown has been battling through a chest injury.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Thu 10/19, 1:36pm
Buffalo Bills
BUF
-415
Sun 10/22, 1:00 PM
BUF -8.5 O/U 43.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
+320

Additionally, center David Andrews (ankle) and safety Jabrill Peppers (knee) both were on the field after popping up on Wednesday’s 20-player injury report. It’s important to note that attendance during the media-access portion of practices isn’t necessarily an indicator of participation status.

On the downside, defensive lineman Keion White (concussion) and edge rusher Josh Uche (knee) both missed their third consecutive practice. Offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee) also sat out for the second consecutive day.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots will practice again Friday, after which they’ll reveal their final Week 7 injury report. Obviously, New England will need all the help it can get for Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and company are a significant 8.5-point betting favorite, per consensus data from NESN Bets.

     What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

More Football:

Wind Game 2.0? Patriots-Bills Could See More Blustery Conditions

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images