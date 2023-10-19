FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ dire injury situation took a slight turn for the positive Thursday afternoon.

Tight end Hunter Henry, tackle Trent Brown and cornerback Jonathan Jones all returned to practice after missing this week’s first two sessions. Henry (ankle) and Jones (knee) both got banged up in last Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, whereas Brown has been battling through a chest injury.

Additionally, center David Andrews (ankle) and safety Jabrill Peppers (knee) both were on the field after popping up on Wednesday’s 20-player injury report. It’s important to note that attendance during the media-access portion of practices isn’t necessarily an indicator of participation status.

On the downside, defensive lineman Keion White (concussion) and edge rusher Josh Uche (knee) both missed their third consecutive practice. Offensive lineman Riley Reiff (knee) also sat out for the second consecutive day.

Josh Uche, Riley Reiff and Keion White the only absences at today's Patriots practice.



Trent Brown, Hunter Henry and Jonathan Jones all are back. David Andrews and Jabrill Peppers both on the field after popping up on yesterday's injury report pic.twitter.com/xyozHhvr5K — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) October 19, 2023

The Patriots will practice again Friday, after which they’ll reveal their final Week 7 injury report. Obviously, New England will need all the help it can get for Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and company are a significant 8.5-point betting favorite, per consensus data from NESN Bets.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.