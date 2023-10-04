FOXBORO, Mass. — With the Patriots now four weeks into the NFL season, five of their players are eligible to come off reserve lists and rejoin the 53-man roster.

Three of those players were back on the practice field Wednesday, while two others remained sidelined.

Offensive lineman Riley Reiff, defensive end Trey Flowers and special teamer Cody Davis all were present and participating during the open media portion of New England’s first Week 5 practice.

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and cornerback Jack Jones were absent.

Reiff was placed on injured reserve after injuring his knee in the Patriots’ preseason finale. Flowers and Davis are on the physically unable to perform list as they recover from injuries suffered last season.

The Patriots now have 21 days to add those players to the active roster. If they do not do so within that window, the player would revert to IR or PUP and be ineligible to return this season.

So, while Reiff, Flowers and Davis all could play this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, that is not guaranteed. The Patriots could wait another week or two before activating any of them.

Trey Flowers, Cody Davis and Riley Reiff back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/MfuvsdZc1b — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 4, 2023

Reiff entered training camp as the Patriots’ projected starting right tackle, and he could replace the struggling Vederian Lowe there once he’s cleared to return. The 34-year-old did not impress this summer, however, with the Patriots bumping him inside to guard before his injury.

Flowers, a two-time Super Bowl champ in his first stint in New England, might be able to give the Patriots some extra pass-rushing pop in the wake of Matthew Judon’s potentially season-ending injury. He’s coming off a couple of rough seasons, though, and hasn’t been a reliably effective player since 2019.

Davis is a core special teamer who hasn’t played since suffering a serious knee injury against Cleveland last October.

Thornton and Jones are the highest-profile players in this group, so their absence Wednesday was notable. Multiple reports indicated Jones might not be ready to return from his hamstring injury until midseason. But Thornton, who injured his shoulder in preseason joint practices, appeared to be tracking toward a quicker recovery, based on his recent social media activity.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Thornton’s status before practice.

“Like all the rookie players, it’s just better in Year 2 — better idea of what we’re doing, better idea of what it’s like to be an NFL player, better idea of how teams play different than college,” Belichick said of the 2022 second-round pick. “Tyquan’s a smart kid, good participant in the offseason program, took in a lot, learned a lot. Looking forward to getting him back.”

The Patriots had their entire 53-man roster and practice squad present Wednesday outside of injured defensive standouts Judon and Christian Gonzalez, who likely will be placed on IR later in the day.

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who reportedly signed to the P-squad on Tuesday, debuted wearing No. 97. He took the spot of backup punter Corliss Waitman, who was released.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers via trade Wednesday morning, had yet to arrive.