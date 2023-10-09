Travis Etienne treated fans in the United Kingdom and early risers in the United States to an impressive performance as part of a 25-20 win for the Jacksonville Jaguars over the Buffalo Bills.

The Jacksonville running back scored two touchdowns on 26 carries and 136 rushing yards. The former Clemson star was a fantasy football standout on Sunday, tallying 36.4 fantasy points, per ESPN Fantasy Football.

Etienne performed for his fantasy and real football team as Jacksonville earned a key AFC win over Buffalo.

For Etienne, there was really only one downside to Sunday, as he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter:

I played against myself in fantasy fb today 😭 — Travis Etienne Jr⁶𓅓 (@swaggy_t1) October 8, 2023

“I played against myself in fantasy fb today,” Etienne shared.

As it turned out, Etinne’s teammates were not the only ones who benefited from his second-highest career rushing total after being drafted in 2021.

At 3-2, the Jaguars return home in Week 6 for an AFC South matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.