After a disappointing exit in the Eastern Conference finals, things looked rocky for the future of the Boston Celtics. To add to the uncertainty, Boston traded away Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in June. However, a busy off-season was capped off last week when the Celtics acquired All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trailblazer.

The trade came on the heels of the Blazers sending superstar Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks and instantly put Boston back in the conversation as favorites in the Eastern Conference.

Holiday spent the past three seasons in Milwaukee and brings his 2021 championship experience to Boston along with a reputation for being one of the league’s best defenders. Who will come out on top in the East is yet to be seen but the Celtics and Bucks matchups will be appointment television.

