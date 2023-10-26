Good Patriots vibes are hard to come by these days, so fans must enjoy them while they can.

That includes watching mic’d-up highlights when New England actually wins, which it did last Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in thrilling fashion. A few days after the comeback victory at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots shared a behind-the-scenes video on their official YouTube channel.

The clip includes a pregame speech from Richard Seymour, along with Jabrill Peppers’ reaction to his first-quarter interception. There also are some cool angles of top plays from the game.

New England now is 2-5 through seven games.

Bill Belichick’s team will look to make it two wins in a row this Sunday when it visits the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images