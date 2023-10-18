FOXBORO, Mass. — Malik Cunningham surprisingly served as Mac Jones’ primary backup in last week’s Patriots loss. Will they utilize the same quarterback setup this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills?

Bill Belichick isn’t saying.

“We’ll work our way through the roster decisions as we go through the week,” New England’s head coach said Wednesday morning. “I’m not going to talk about how we’re going to play the game.”

Offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien confirmed Tuesday that Jones will start against Buffalo at Gillette Stadium, but the team’s plans for Cunningham moving forward are unclear. The athletic undrafted rookie played just six snaps in Las Vegas after being promoted from the practice squad, splitting those between QB and receiver.

Cunningham handed off once, took one sack and finished without a carry, pass attempt or target in the passing game.

Since previous backup Bailey Zappe was designated as the emergency third QB for the Raiders game, the Patriots would’ve been required to play Cunningham if Jones was injured or benched. Belichick was asked whether he’d feel comfortable giving the Louisville product “close to a full complement of reps, if it came to that, at quarterback.”

“I mean, look, he’s a young player, so he’s improving,” Belichick replied. “We’ll see how it goes.”

O’Brien said the Patriots are taking a “week-to-week” approach with Cunningham and “haven’t lost any confidence” in Zappe, who struggled both this summer and when he replaced Jones in recent losses to Dallas and New Orleans.

The Patriots also have veteran QB Will Grier on their 53-man roster. Grier was fourth string against Vegas and did not dress for New England’s 21-17 loss at Allegiant Stadium.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano on Wednesday reported the Patriots’ coaches were “discussing ways to work Cunningham into the game plan in a somewhat significant way, possibly as early as this week against Buffalo.” Whether those plans materialize remains to be seen.