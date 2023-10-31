Why Stephon Gilmore Blames Patriots For Mac Jones’ Struggles

A former Patriots star believes the team is responsible for Mac Jones’ downward career trajectory.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who overlapped with Jones during the quarterback’s promising rookie season in 2021, views the third-year QB as a starting-caliber player who’s been dealt a bad hand.

“I definitely do. I think he’s a starting quarterback,” Gilmore said Tuesday during an interview with WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “He’s smart. He works hard. He can throw the ball anywhere. He can get the ball out quick when he can.

“I think he’s a starting quarterback. I think it’s a team thing. I think the team just hasn’t been able to set him up the right way.”

"Keep fighting and keep working hard"

Since finishing second to Ja’Marr Chase in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting two years ago, Jones has played behind an inconsistent offensive line and been given a less-than-stellar cast of pass-catchers. He’s also playing for his third offensive coordinator (Bill O’Brien) in three seasons.

Jones certainly is not blameless, as he’s shown a penchant for boneheaded and back-breaking turnovers this season. His eight interceptions are tied for second-most in the NFL, and he’s also lost two fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown (by Gilmore’s current team, the Dallas Cowboys, in a Week 4 rout).

But the setup around the 25-year-old is far from ideal, especially when compared to the talent surrounding other young signal-callers like Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts.

Gilmore said he still keeps in touch with Jones, whose Patriots fell to 2-6 on Sunday with a loss to Tagovailoa’s Miami Dolphins.

“I talk to Mac a little bit here and there,” the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year said on WEEI. “I just tell him just to keep believing in himself. It’s not going to be easy. Players go through things, go through ups and downs. You’ve got to be able to fight your way out. If you keep fighting and keep working hard, the tables are going to turn. You’ll start winning games, and you’ll start playing great.

“I just told him to keep his head down. Because he already works hard, and I think he’s going to continue doing that.”