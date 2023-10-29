Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill gave the New England Patriots plenty of problems in Miami’s 31-17 win Sunday.

The speedy receiver hauled in eight catches for 112 yards and one touchdown against the Patriots. This performance marked Hill’s third 100-yard game against New England, though it’s his first as a member the Dolphins.

A long touchdown reception from Tua Tagovailoa headlined Hill’s strong performance in a productive effort against the Patriots.

The threat of Hill’s playmaking further opened up the offense on plays such as Jaylen Waddle’s game-clinching score. Hill believes those opportunities were there as a result of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick game-planning for his abilities.

“It goes to show that Coach Belichick has a lot of respect for you,” Hill told reporters after the game, per a team-provided video. “If a coach has that much respect for me, I must be doing something right.”

New England falls to 2-6 on the season before a home matchup against the Washington Commanders in Week 9.