Aaron Rodgers Shares Latest Injury Update In AFC East Race

As the rollercoaster season continues, the New York Jets have reason to hold on in a crowded AFC in the coming weeks with hope for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After suffering what was originally believed to be a season-ending Achilles injury in the first five minutes of the season, Rodgers told Melissa Stark of NBC’s Sunday Night Football broadcast that he planned on returning to play in the middle of December.

The recovery timeline would be remarkably impressive to be playing in-game action just three months after such a serious injury. Oftentimes, the recovery time for a torn Achilles can take up to a full year for a proper rehab process.

Rodgers has pushed the limits and stayed mobile during his recovery, consistently throwing passes and testing his footwork during the Jets’ pregame routines in recent weeks.

New York has found a way to stay afloat without the four-time MVP, entering Sunday night’s matchup in Las Vegas against the Raiders with a 4-4 record. If the Jets can remain in the playoff conversation by the time that Rodgers would be available, New York could make some serious postseason noise and emerge as a contender with its overall talent.

Things have not gone anywhere near to plan since the Jets acquired the Super Bowl XLV champion from the Green Bay Packers. If Rodgers is accurate in his timeline, he holds the keys to truly get the Jets back on schedule.