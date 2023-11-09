Justin Turner isn’t the only veteran slugger with an uncertain future in Boston after a solid debut Red Sox season.

Adam Duvall also is set to hit the open market after Craig Breslow and company elected not to extend a qualifying offer to the veteran outfielder. Duvall figures to field several suitors in Major League Baseball free agency, and Boston should be among the teams kicking the tires on the 2021 Gold Glove Award winner.

The Red Sox, who signed Duvall to a one-year, $7 million deal last January, looked like they committed an act of thievery when the 35-year-old jumped out to a blazing-hot start to the season. Duvall batted 15-for-33 (.455) with four home runs, five doubles, 11 runs scored and 14 RBIs across his first eight games before going down with a wrist injury. The oft-injured outfielder was sidelined for two months, but Duvall eventually offered another reminder of just how dangerous he can be when he gets hot.

The 10-year veteran was one of Boston’s best players in August when he batted .304 with nine home runs and 21 RBIs over 26 games as the club fought for a playoff spot. All the while, Duvall showed off impressive defensive versatility, as he saw time at all three outfield positions last season. He wasn’t exactly spectacular at any of those spots, but being able to bounce around at a moment’s notice is a valuable asset in itself.

When all was said and done, Duvall set a new career high in OPS+ (119) and posted the third-best batting average of his career to date. He also seemed to be a respected member of the Boston clubhouse, which could benefit from his veteran presence as the club ingratiates more young talent into the fold.

There might not be an everyday spot in Boston’s outfield next season, as Masataka Yoshida, Jarren Duran and Alex Verdugo probably should be the preferred unit to patrol the grass. But there could be a slot open at DH, as Turner might fetch a better option elsewhere. Duvall certainly swings a big enough bat, and limiting his time in the field seemingly should minimize injury risk.

Should the Red Sox go for broke to bring back Duvall? No. But if the sides can find common ground on the right price, Duvall could be an impact player in Boston next season.