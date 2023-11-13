At this point, it seems highly unlikely the Patriots will fire Bill Belichick during the season.

But what about when the campaign ends?

That’s not just the biggest football story in New England. It might be the biggest football story in the country.

Belichick’s team is 2-8 after Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany. The Patriots are a dysfunctional mess and appear to be staring at a total rebuild. Belichick’s hold on his job seems tenuous, at best.

During a Monday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter offered his updated thoughts on Belichick’s future.

“We’re in the time of the year where teams are making a playoff push or their coach is coming under fire,” Schefter said. ” … Belichick I think, obviously, becomes the most interesting topic of almost any NFL story right now, and what a decorated franchise and an accomplished owner and historic coach all decide to do at the end of the season. And we don’t know how that’s gonna go. None of us know how that’s gonna go. But everybody’s waiting to see and the fact that it is even a topic is what makes it so interesting.”

Belichick and the Patriots will look to reset this week as they enjoy a much-needed bye. How they look on the other side is anyone’s guess, but we know that Jack Jones won’t be in the picture.

New England will return Nov. 26 when it visits the New York Giants.

Featured image via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images