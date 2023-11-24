MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Slugger Was Finalist For Padres Manager Job

Adrián González has largely kept quiet since his playing days ended, but it appears he might be on the verge of beginning a new act in pro baseball.

The former (mostly) San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers slugger was one of three finalists for the Padres’ managerial opening, according to multiple reports via MLB Trade Rumors. The Padres ultimately passed on the franchise icon, instead going with experience and hiring former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt as the team’s new skipper.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, the decision ultimately came down Shildt and former Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin — who also played for the Padres — with Shildt winning the gig to replace Bob Melvin.

No Matchup Found Click here to enter a different Sportradar ID. Story continues below advertisement

The smooth-swinging González was one of baseball’s best hitters in his prime. He finished as high as fourth in MVP voting in 2010 when he hit 31 home runs and drove in 101 runs for the Padres before San Diego traded him to the Red Sox in the offseason. In his first and only full season with Boston, Gonzalez hit .338 with a league-leading 213 hits, 27 of which were home runs while driving in 117 runs. His .957 OPS was the best of his career. The Sox ultimately dealt him to the Dodgers as part of a massive blockbuster deal at the end of the 2012 season that also included Josh Beckett and Carl Crawford.

In addition to his prowess at the plate that won him two Silver Slugger awards, González was also a brilliant defender who won four Gold Glove awards for his play at first base. He also was largely considered a good baseball mind, so it’s understandable why he’d be included in San Diego’s managerial search.

It’s unclear whether González would be open to other managerial or coaching jobs outside of his native San Diego. If he does continue down that path, though, he’d be part of a growing contingency of former players wasting little time earning some of the top jobs in the industry.