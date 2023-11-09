Army-Navy Arrives To Gillette Stadium With Increased Meaning

The prestige of the Army-Navy Game comes in its history, but there’s always some added juice when the “Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy” is on the line — which will be the case when it comes to Gillette Stadium on Dec. 9.

Thanks, Air Force!

If you’re unaware, the CIT Trophy is awarded to whichever service academy that can sweep its two matchups against the others in an individual season. If all three teams go 1-1 in their head-to-head matchups, it’s retained by the previous season’s winner.

The Black Knights defeated Air Force last weekend, giving them an opportunity to win the CIT Trophy back after losing it last season to the Falcons.

Bo Nic with the PICK! pic.twitter.com/YAC21B8fu8 — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 4, 2023

Air Force had an opportunity to retain the trophy last weekend, having defeated Navy earlier in the season, but lost its chance at going undefeated on the year with an upset loss to Army.

If Army is able to win the contest at Gillette Stadium, which will be the first matchup of its kind to ever be played at the stadium, they’ll take home their 10th trophy.