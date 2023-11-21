Army, Navy Unveil Uniforms For Rivalry Game At Gillette Stadium

The 124th meeting of Army-Navy takes place on Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium, and it will feature some of the sweetest uniforms we’ve seen at the venue in years.

In the last few years, both Army and Navy have rolled out specialty uniforms for their rivalry matchup. It started in 2012, and has evolved into a battle between Nike (Army) and Under Armor (Navy) to see who can produce the better received kits.

In 2023, we’ve got yet another pair of classics.

Navy, who has gone all in on the navy blue concepts in recent seasons, will wear a “Silent Service” uniform that honors the service of the U.S. Submarine Force. The helmets will be hand painted, which has become customary for the Midshipmen over the years, and each jersey will have a USS MASSACHUSETTS (SSN 798) patch to honor the location of the game.

You can read all about Navy’s uniforms here.

Army will go with a monochromatic theme, as well, honoring the 3rd Infantry Division during the opening phase of Operation Iraqi Freedom, also known as “The Dogface Soldiers.”

There’s no shortage of details, which you can read all about here.

Inspired by the 3rd Infantry Division, we will honor the Dogface Soldiers and their legacy of excellence. #GoArmy x #ROTM pic.twitter.com/WaK4xkTJrR — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 21, 2023

The Black Knights will have the chance to win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy outright after previously upsetting the Air Force Falcons on the road. The Midshipmen, with a win, would clinch a share of the trophy which would allow Air Force to keep possession for another season.