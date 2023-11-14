Authorities in South Yorkshire, England, have made an arrest on suspicion of manslaughter related to the death of former NHL forward Adam Johnson, who died after being injured in a game last month.

South Yorkshire Police made the announcement Tuesday.

Johnson suffered a fatal cut to the neck after taking a skate to the throat in a game for the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League. The former Pittsburgh Penguins center was able to skate off the ice and was rushed to the hospital, but he eventually succumbed to the injury and died at the hospital.

The incident has been under investigation for the last two-plus weeks, culminating with Tuesday’s announcement that authorities say has been “extensive.”

“We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation,” a statement read, per the BBC.

Johnson was a Minnesota native who played 13 career NHL games, all with the Penguins. He spent the last two years of his career playing in Europe.