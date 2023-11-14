FOXBORO, Mass. — Near the end of his first season with the Patriots, Hunter Henry sounded like someone who wanted to spend the rest of his career in New England.

“I feel like I’ve become a better football player — overall, scheme, everything,” the veteran tight end said in early January of 2022. “It’s been a pleasure, and I’ve really enjoyed this season more than I probably have almost any other season that I’ve had. It’s been a lot of fun.”

When Henry made those comments, the Patriots, led by then-rookie Mac Jones, were 10-6 and gearing up for a first-round playoff game. To say things have gone off the rails since would be a huge understatement.

New England lost its season finale before getting blown out by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card matchup that season. The following campaign saw the Patriots go 8-9, and this season they’re 2-8 through 10 games. Bill Belichick might lose his job in a couple of months, and the franchise he built into a six-time Super Bowl champion is staring at a likely rebuild. And Jones, who’s close friends with Henry, probably won’t be a part of it.

So, does Henry, with free agency looming this offseason, still love the Patriots experience, regardless of wins and losses?

“Oh yeah,” Henry recently said when asked that question. “You know, just personally, I’ve enjoyed all of it. I mean, I’m not happy at all with where we’re at. I won’t say that. But I enjoy the process, the grind, trying to be as consistent as I can, trying to better myself as a football player. Which, I feel like in the last three years, I feel like I’ve become a better football player in a lot of ways. And just seeing the game, and so many different things that I’ve learned through my time here.”

Henry, who gave a wry smile while the question was being asked almost as if he knew those 2022 comments at some point would resurface, finished his answer with a personal note.

“Obviously, off the field, too,” he said. “I mean, I’ve had two kids here. So, this place will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Henry hasn’t been a dominant force since arriving in New England, but he’s been a very good player. In 44 games with the Patriots, the 28-year-old has 121 catches for 1,410 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He also has blossomed into a team captain while erasing any concerns about his durability. Injury-prone early in his career, Henry hasn’t missed a single game with the Patriots. He’s someone whom the Patriots, a team with a slew of players set to hit free agency, should want to keep around.

But Henry also couldn’t be blamed for wanting to play elsewhere. He’s at the stage of his career where he’d be justified in wanting to chase a ring. And, barring a major turnaround, New England doesn’t look like it will compete anytime soon.

However, the decision might not be Henry’s to make. He’s a prime candidate for the franchise tag, which is projected to carry a one-year tight end salary of $13.2 million in 2024. That would be a good deal for the Patriots.

If Henry still is in love with life at One Patriot Place, he very well could make New England his top priority in free agency. And the feeling might be mutual.

Either way, he’ll be one of the top players to watch after this season reaches its merciful end.