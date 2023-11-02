The Bruins will put a bow on their four-game homestand at TD Garden on Thursday night against the Maple Leafs, needing to overcome some significant changes to do so on a high note.
Boston is without a number of regulars, including new absences Charlie McAvoy, Derek Forbort and Matt Grzelcyk.
That’s right, they’re all defenseman.
McAvoy was suspended this week for an illegal hit against the Florida Panthers, while Forbort and Grzelcyk are both out with injuries. Milan Lucic and Jakub Lauko remain on injured reserve, which has things looking murky for the Bruins.
That has led to a completely overturned D-corps, with Parker Wotherspoon and Ian Mitchell both making their returns to Boston, while Mason Lohrei is set to make his NHL debut. The lines will likely remain intact.
The Bruins and Maple Leafs will drop the puck at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Boston and Toronto:
BOSTON BRUINS (8-0-1)
Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic — Matthew Poitras — Morgan Geekie
Danton Heinen — Johnny Beecher — Oskar Steen
Hampus Lindholm — Kevin Shattenkirk
Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon — Ian Mitchell
Jeremy Swayman
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (5-3-1)
Calle Jarnkrok –Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi — John Tavares — William Nylander
Matthew Knies — David Kampf — Max Domi
Noah Gregor — Pontus Holmberg — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano — Timothy Liljegren
William Lagesson — John Klingberg
Ilya Samsonov
