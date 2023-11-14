The Boston Bruins will try to bounce back during a clash against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night.
Boston returns to the ice after falling 3-2 in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Buffalo is coming off a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins the same night.
Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery will feature the same forward lines as Boston’s most recent contest. Kevin Shattenkirk will replace Ian Mitchell on the third defensive pairing while Linus Ullmark will get the start in net for the Black and Gold.
Puck drop from KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. You can also play NESN’s “Predict the Game” to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey.
Story continues below advertisement
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Sabres.
BOSTON BRUINS (11-1-2)
Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk — Matt Poitras — Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko — Johnny Beecher — Oskar Steen
Story continues below advertisement
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk
BUFFALO SABRES (7-7-1)
Jeff Skinner — Tage Thompson — Dylan Cozens
Jordan Greenway — Casey Mittelstadt — JJ Peterka
Victor Olofsson — Peyton Krebs — Lukas Rousek
Zemgus Girgensons — Tyson Jost — Kyle Okposo
Matt Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju
Connor Clifton — Erik Johnson
Ryan Johnson — Jacob Bryson
Devon Levi
Story continues below advertisement
Presented by Berkshire Bank. The official Bank of NESN’s Boston Bruins Coverage.
Featured image via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images