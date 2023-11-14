The Boston Bruins will try to bounce back during a clash against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night.

Boston returns to the ice after falling 3-2 in overtime against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Buffalo is coming off a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins the same night.

Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery will feature the same forward lines as Boston’s most recent contest. Kevin Shattenkirk will replace Ian Mitchell on the third defensive pairing while Linus Ullmark will get the start in net for the Black and Gold.

Puck drop from KeyBank Center is set for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage. You can also play NESN’s “Predict the Game” to win a signed David Pastrnak jersey.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Bruins-Sabres.

BOSTON BRUINS (11-1-2)

Brad Marchand — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk — Charlie Coyle — Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk — Matt Poitras — Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko — Johnny Beecher — Oskar Steen

Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

BUFFALO SABRES (7-7-1)

Jeff Skinner — Tage Thompson — Dylan Cozens

Jordan Greenway — Casey Mittelstadt — JJ Peterka

Victor Olofsson — Peyton Krebs — Lukas Rousek

Zemgus Girgensons — Tyson Jost — Kyle Okposo

Matt Samuelsson — Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power — Henri Jokiharju

Connor Clifton — Erik Johnson

Ryan Johnson — Jacob Bryson

Devon Levi

