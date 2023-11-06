The Bruins suffered their first regulation loss of the season Saturday, and they’ll look to rebound Monday before returning home to Boston.

The Detroit Red Wings overcame a 3-2 deficit to beat Boston at Little Caesars Arena. The Bruins remain without half of their top defensemen with Matt Grzelcyk on long-term injured reserve and Derek Forbot day-to-day. Charlie McAvoy, meanwhile, will serve the third game of his four-game suspension Monday. Boston will continue to rely on the high-level play of Brandon Carlo and call-ups like Mason Lohrei.

Head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed to reporters Saturday and before Monday’s game that Jeremy Swayman will get the nod between the pipes.

The Stars also will head into Monday’s matchup shorthanded. Forward Matt Duchene suffered an upper-body injury Saturday and Radek Faksa missed Dallas’ previous three contests with an upper-body injury. The Stars are expected to run with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Bruins.

Story continues below advertisement

Puck drop at American Airlines Center is scheduled at 8 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 7 p.m.

Here are the projected lineups and defensive pairings for the Bruins and Stars.

BOSTON BRUINS (9-1-1)

James van Riemsdyk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Jake DeBrusk

Morgan Geekie — Matthew Poitras — Trent Frederic

John Beecher — Patrick Brown — Oskar Steen

Hampus Lindholm — Kevin Shattenkirk

Mason Lohrei — Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon — Ian Mitchell

Story continues below advertisement

Jeremy Swayman

DALLAS STARS (7-2-1)

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment — Sam Steel — Tyler Seguin

Ty Dellandrea — Craig Smith

Ryan Suter — Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley — Nils Lundkvist

Esa Lindell — Jani Hakanpaa

Joel Hanley