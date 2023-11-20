The documentary “Beyond Their Years: The Incredible Legacies of Herb Carnegie and Buck O’Neil” will be showcased at AMC Causeway 13 theater in Boston on Nov. 28.

“Beyond Their Years” tells the story of sports and social justice icons Herb Carnegie and Buck O’Neil, a hockey and baseball player, respectively, who were excluded from competing in the highest professional leagues because of their race.

Carnegie and O’Neil turned the injustice they experienced into pioneering work that made their respective sports more inclusive. The 48-minute ﬁlm features dozens of interviews and rare footage, as well as ties together their legacies.

The documentary premiered in Canada in June.

