Head coach Jim Montgomery is looking for a spark to help his team break its team-game losing streak, and there will be significant changes to the Bruins lineup Thursday.

Boston will run Brad Marchand, Matt Poitras and Danton Heinen on the first line. The move should help further Poitras’ playmaking ability and Montgomery praised Henien for his ability to win 50-50 chances.

“I think it will be good,” Marchand told reporters, per team-provided video. “Heinen’s been playing great all year, and Matty is such a gifted young player. It’s like any new line, the more you communicate and talk to each other and support each other the more success you’re going to have. We’ll work together on that, but I think it will be good. I’m excited.”

Heinen fought for a roster spot before the season and he was looking forward to the opportunity to help “complement” the games of Poirtas and Marchand.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t think I’ll try to change too much, just complement those guys any way I can,” Heinen told reporters, per team-provided video. “Obviously, high-skilled guys and offensive guys. …”

Montgomery hoped the Bruins could get back to its process in its matchup against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden.