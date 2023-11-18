Bruins Announce Milan Lucic Will Take ‘Indefinite Leave’ After Alleged Incident

Boston Bruins forward will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team following an unidentified incident Friday.

“The Boston Bruins are aware of an incident involving Milan Lucic Friday evening,” the Bruins said in a statement. “Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously and will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The veteran returned to Boston this offseason after signing a one-year, $1 million contract.

Lucic last played in four games this season before he suffered an injury in a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 21 before he was placed on long-term injured reserve due to an ankle injury on Oct. 28.