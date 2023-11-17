Bruins’ David Pastrnak Poised To Eclipse Historic Scoring Of Last Season

Yes, the Boston Bruins had a lot of turnover in the offseason with a mass exodus of talent.

But apparently, no one told David Pastrnak because he seems poised to continue excelling offensively, no matter who he plays with.

From an 18-year-old rookie who notched 27 points in 47 games to the prolific goal-scorer who lit the lamp 61 times and added 52 helpers in the Bruins’ historic 2022-23 season, Pastrnak proved, unlike his nickname, he gets better with age.

In 15 games this season, the elite right wing has 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points, with three of the 11 coming on the power play. He hasn’t appeared to lose a step whatsoever.

It seems nothing can stop Pastrnak, not even the retirement of the Bruins’ top two centers, Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

“I thought he would have a harder time producing without Bergy and obviously. Krejci to work with,” Montgomery said after practice at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday, per team-provided video. “I do know with my year-end meeting with him I said, ‘There’s gonna be a lot more put on you next year.’ We figured (Bergeron and Krejci) were moving on and he just goes, ‘Yeah, I’m expecting it. Don’t worry about it.’ And now I don’t worry about it.”

The 27-year-old Czechia native has eight multi-point games this season and has only been held off the score sheet in three contests. He is on pace for 131 points this season and 60-plus goals.

Pastrnak is not only putting up points for the Bruins, but he has become a physical presence on the ice as well. Something Montgomery believes is a catch-22 so to speak.

“I thought he’s been physical the last couple of games,” Montgomery said after the Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 2. “I like it better when the puck is on his stick. But, I love the fact that he’s trying to lead us by playing the right way.”