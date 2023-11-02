Bruins Fans Will Love Brad Marchand Chirping Himself

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand is known as an in-your-face type of player around the National Hockey League.

He is not only a tenacious defender, but Marchand has been known to get under his opponents’ skin on more than one occasion. So much so that the 35-year-old forward was named as the league’s “biggest chirper” in a preseason player poll.

On the new podcast “What Chaos!” Marchand even chirped himself on a variety of topics, including his size — he stands 5-foot-9, according to the Bruins. Hosts DJ Bean and Peter Blackburn wasted no time in going for the jugular when they asked Marchand why it appears the Bruins’ captains continue to get smaller.

“I think when you get a guy that’s eight feet tall, there’s only one direction to go,” Marchand laughed.

The exaggeratedly tall captain Marchand was referring to was Zdeno Chara who stood 6-foot-9 while in a Bruins uniform. Bean had a chart that showed by the year 2035 the Bruins captain would be 2-feet-9.

“That will be about the size I am in 2035,” Marchand said.

Regardless of his size, Marchand doesn’t consider himself a “short king.”

“Not really. … I mean, it’s not something I ever really cared about,” he said. “I feel like I don’t really overthink anything like that. I feel like I’m pretty confident no matter what I got going on and I own it.”

Marchand added: “Everyone’s got their own pros and cons and things that they’re good at. Things that you got to own and can’t change. You gotta make the make the most of it.”

To be fair, only three captains in franchise history were smaller in stature than Marchand. Bobby Bauer, Cooney Weiland and Leo Boivin at 5-feet-6, 5-feet-7 and 5-feet-8 respectively.

You can check out the rest of Marchand’s segment here.