Bruins Goalie Bromance On Full Display After Win Over Panthers

It’s safe to say the Bruins netminders are feeling thankful for one another amid this holiday season.

Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark showcased their respective gratitude on the eve of Thanksgiving when Boston topped the rival Panthers in Florida. The B’s limited the reigning Eastern Conference champions to one goal thanks in large part to Ullmark, who was sharp across a 27-save performance at Amerant Bank Arena. Included was a spectacular second-period pad save that prevented the Panthers from tying the game at point-blank range.

After the B’s bounced back into the win column, Swayman took to Instagram and shouted out his fellow goalie by posting, “Love this guy.” Ullmark quickly returned the favor by writing, “And I love him” on an Instagram story of his own.

The stellar play in between the pipes is a major reason why the Bruins owned the NHL’s top mark in points on Thanksgiving Day. Both Swayman and Ullmark entered Thursday ranked in the top five in goals against average and save percentage.

Swayman figures to draw back into Boston’s lineup Friday afternoon when the Black and Gold host the Detroit Red Wings. NESN’s full coverage of the matinee matchup begins at noon ET.