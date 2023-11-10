Bruins Veterans Show Team Impact In Milestone Performances

BOSTON — A number of veterans played major roles in the Bruins’ 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Particularly, forward James van Riemsdyk and center Charlie Coyle made impact plays in a breakout night for the Boston offense. Embedded in those impacts were key career milestones, with van Riemsdyk reaching 600 career points and Coyle tallying his 150th goal and 250th assist to reach 400 career points.

“Sometimes, you’re just on the end of some really good plays by your linemates,” Coyle told reporters. “I think it’s been there. We’ve changed up the lines a little bit. Sometimes, it can get away and it can take a bit to get accustomed back with those guys. I love playing with them. I’ve always loved playing with (Frederic). (van Riemsdyk) is a pretty easy guy to read off of. I thought they were both really good tonight.”

Boston’s bench boss saw plenty of chemistry from the duo on a line with Trent Frederic, who started the scoring for the Bruins with his fourth goal in his last three games against the Islanders.

“It had a huge impact,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. “(van Riemsdyk) was fantastic. Frederic and Coyle always have a chemistry together. It was really nice to see it.”

“I just really think we’re on the same page with what our strengths are us players,” van Riemsdyk said after the game.

While working together to spark the offense, van Riemsdyk and Coyle each spoke to the play of one another.

“I had kind of been working with him this summer a little bit,” Coyle added on van Riemsdyk. “Knowing he can do that. He has that in his arsenal, no problem. He’s pretty poised with the puck when he gets it like that.”

“He’s a super valuable player,” van Riemsdyk shared on Coyle. “Super versatile player for us. Plays every situation. Can’t speak enough about what he does. It’s nice to see him get rewarded.”

Boston’s veterans hope to lead the Bruins to three straight wins on Saturday with a rivalry game in Montreal against the Canadiens.