The Boston Celtics destroyed the Indiana Pacers to extend their undefeated streak to four this season.

While the starters did their jobs, the bench contributed 63 points, 46 in the fourth quarter, in the win with Sam Hauser leading the way.

“Our job off the bench is to come in, bring energy, bring fresh legs, stick to the game plan and really know what’s going on and keep the level of energy where it was,” Hauser told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin after the game. “Obviously, the starters jumped out to a quick lead so I thought we did a good job of that tonight.”

Hauser scored 17 points off the bench, going 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and collecting three rebounds in 19 minutes. It was definitely a bounce-back game for Hauser and the rest of the reserve players following the 26-point output in the Celtics’ win over the Washington Wizards on Monday.

“Yesterday we just looked it all over (the film of the Washington game) as a group,” Hauser said. “And we picked up what we needed to be better, what we did well and I think it showed tonight.”

Hauser said the bench needed to focus on taking care of the ball and being more disciplined as well as communicating with each other on both ends of the court.

The Celtics recorded 75 points in the first half for the second consecutive game. Hauser said it was special to be a part of.

“Everybody was trusting each other,” he said. “The ball was moving, shots were falling. It was pretty cool. I think a couple of times last year we got close but this is pretty crazy.”