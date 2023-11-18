Drake admitted he hadn’t been at many Raptors games this season, and Toronto’s matchup against the Celtics was an out-of-body experience for the Canadian artist.

Boston beat the Raptors, 108-105, at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night to move to 2-0 in Group C in the NBA In-Season Tournament. The win improved the Celtics’ record against Toronto to 2-0 and continued a poor start for head coach Darko Rajaković in his first season.

Toronto’s poor start might be one reason why Drake hasn’t been on the sideline of many games, but the team’s “global ambassador” was in attendance, and the NBA In-Season Tournament might have been too much for him.

“I feel like I’m in a time-lapse right now,” Drake said on the Raptors broadcast, per Bleacher Report. “First of all, this guy’s not Nick Nurse. Like I said, I haven’t been here in a while. I’ll tell you that. I don’t know where I am right now. The court is a completely different color. Payton Pritchard’s out there looking like a crypto scammer. This is crazy. What’s going on, boys? … I feel like the last time I was here was 1998.”

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sat 11/18, 11:18am
Miami Heat
MIA
-143
Sat 11/18, 8:00 PM
MIA -2.5 O/U 213.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nba Odds
0
Chicago Bulls
CHI
+120

The broadcast team was having a blast with Drake, and Pritchard caught wind of the joke after the game.

“I do got some BTC for ya (Drake),” Pritchard wrote on his Instagram story.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

For those unaware, “BTC” is the symbol for Bitcoin, so it does appear the Celtics guard is part of the crypto space in some capacity.

Jayson Tatum, who made an appearance at Drake’s concert in Boston last summer, met up with the artist after the game.

Story continues below advertisement

More Celtics:

Celtics Guard Responds To Drake’s ‘Crypto Scammer’ Joke

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Digital Content Producer I

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com. UMass Lowell product -- shoutout River Hawks. Nerd for all things NFL, basketball, soccer and pro wrestling.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images