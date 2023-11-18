Celtics Guard Responds To Drake’s ‘Crypto Scammer’ Joke

Drake admitted he hadn’t been at many Raptors games this season, and Toronto’s matchup against the Celtics was an out-of-body experience for the Canadian artist.

Boston beat the Raptors, 108-105, at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night to move to 2-0 in Group C in the NBA In-Season Tournament. The win improved the Celtics’ record against Toronto to 2-0 and continued a poor start for head coach Darko Rajaković in his first season.

Toronto’s poor start might be one reason why Drake hasn’t been on the sideline of many games, but the team’s “global ambassador” was in attendance, and the NBA In-Season Tournament might have been too much for him.

“I feel like I’m in a time-lapse right now,” Drake said on the Raptors broadcast, per Bleacher Report. “First of all, this guy’s not Nick Nurse. Like I said, I haven’t been here in a while. I’ll tell you that. I don’t know where I am right now. The court is a completely different color. Payton Pritchard’s out there looking like a crypto scammer. This is crazy. What’s going on, boys? … I feel like the last time I was here was 1998.”

Story continues below advertisement

The broadcast team was having a blast with Drake, and Pritchard caught wind of the joke after the game.

“I do got some BTC for ya (Drake),” Pritchard wrote on his Instagram story.

For those unaware, “BTC” is the symbol for Bitcoin, so it does appear the Celtics guard is part of the crypto space in some capacity.

Jayson Tatum, who made an appearance at Drake’s concert in Boston last summer, met up with the artist after the game.