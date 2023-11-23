The Celtics showed off an unlikely alley-oop combination Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Jaylen Brown is no stranger to throwing it down, but in Boston’s win over Milwaukee, the All-Star wing did the honors of lobbing one up for a teammate. And it wasn’t Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford who finished the job. It was Sam Hauser, who later revealed he hadn’t been on the receiving end of an alley-oop since his senior year of high school.

After Boston’s 119-116 triumph, Brown shed light on how the unexpected highlight came to fruition.

“I looked at him, he looked at me and that was all the confirmation I needed,” Brown told reporters, per a video shared by NBC Sports Boston. “We locked eyes and I said, ‘(Expletive) it.’ He looked at me like he was ready, so I threw it to him and he followed through. So, shout out to Sam.”

The lob to Hauser was one of Brown’s game-high eight assists Wednesday evening. The two-time All-Star also paced the C’s in points, pouring in 26 to help his team get back in the win column.

Brown, Hauser and company will try to keep it rolling Friday afternoon when the Celtics play their penultimate group stage in-season tournament game in Orlando. Tipoff from Amway Center is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.