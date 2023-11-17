Celtics Regain Two Starters For NBA In-Season Tournament Game

The Boston Celtics weathered the storm of missing two key starters for Wednesday’s battle with the Philadelphia 76ers, which evidently proved to be a one-night challenge.

Continuing a four-game road trip on Friday night, the Celtics won’t have to worry about depth because they’ll have plenty of it.

Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis were both upgraded from questionable to available before Boston took the floor in Toronto against the Raptors. Al Horford, who scored a season-high 14 points while getting the start in Philadelphia, was also upgraded, from probable to available.

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Jaylen Brown – AVAILABLE

Al Horford – AVAILABLE

Jaylen Brown – AVAILABLE

Al Horford – AVAILABLE

Kristaps Porzingis – AVAILABLE

Back at full strength, the Celtics will seek a second tournament win in as many contests. Boston defeated the Raptors convincingly in a 117-94 victory last Saturday, continuing to prove its new-look roster arguably the best the league has to offer today.

The Celtics rank second in defensive rating (106.6) and third in offensive rating (120) while Toronto has struggles to climb the .500 mark at 5-6.