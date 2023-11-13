Christian McCaffrey Has Jokes After Snapping Remarkable Scoring Streak

The San Francisco 49ers continue to pile up points with skill players such as Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel making plays for Brock Purdy and the offense.

San Francisco improved to 6-3 with a 34-3 win over the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The offense found a spark with several players involved as Aiyuk, Kittle and Samuel all recorded touchdowns on the afternoon.

As one of the few options to not find the end zone, McCaffrey snapped a long-standing personal streak as the 49ers running back had scored a touchdown in each of his last 17 games. After being held off the scoreboard, McCaffrey found some levity on a victorious day for the 49ers.

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey on not being able to extend his potentially record breaking TD streak:



“Yeah, I suck. Everyone else on the team scored except for me.”



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B65uC4QLSf — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 12, 2023

“Yeah, I suck,” McCaffrey joked with reporters after the win. “Everyone else on the team scored except for me.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 27-year-old was still plenty productive in the win, tallying 142 total yards on 22 touches.

San Francisco sits atop the NFC West and host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11.