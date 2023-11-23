The second serving of the NFL’s Thanksgiving Day slate will be an NFC East showdown in the Lone Star State.

The Cowboys and the Commanders are set to meet for the first time this season. The rivals are heading in opposite directions, as Dallas entered Week 12 as the NFC’s No. 5 seed while Washington is in contention for a top-five draft pick.

Total passing yards (incl. overtime)

Best Odds Available
Over
Under
WAS at DAL

Dak Prescott

DAL – QB
Thursday Nov. 23
o275.5 -114
FanDuel
u280.5 -115
DraftKings

America’s Team is a significant 10.5-point favorite for the early evening showdown at AT&T Stadium, per consensus data from NESN Bets. The total is set at 46.

Here’s how to watch the Commanders-Cowboys contest:

When: Thursday, Nov. 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount+

Featured image via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images