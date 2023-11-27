With starting pitching as the priority for the Boston Red Sox this offseason, a potential name to watch just came a bit closer to Fenway Park.

In a new report from Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam at MassLive, left-hander Jordan Montgomery is working out at Boston College while living in the area after a family move. Here is the update from Cotillo and McAdam:

“Free agent lefty Jordan Montgomery is spending the winter in Boston, calling the city his offseason home while his wife, McKenzie, begins her dermatology residency at an area hospital. Montgomery has been working out and throwing at Boston College in recent weeks, according to multiple sources.

Montgomery enters the winter as one of the top starting pitchers on the market. After coming over in a midseason trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, going 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 11 regular season starts with the Texas Rangers.

The lefty found a new gear in the postseason, winning three playoff starts to lead Texas to the franchise’s first World Series championship.

The Red Sox were reportedly in touch with Montgomery’s agent during the GM meetings in November. On paper, the veteran is a solid fit for a team in need of frontline starters.

Whether or not Montgomery’s time in the Boston area this winter affects his preferences in free agency is yet to be seen.

With the Winter Meetings around the corner, the market should only further heat up for both Montgomery and the Red Sox.