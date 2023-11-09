FOXBORO, Mass. — Demario Douglas was a surprise addition to Wednesday’s Patriots injury report, with the rookie receiver being listed as a limited participant in practice due to an ankle injury.

Sometimes, that kind of thing means very little. Other times, it indicates a player was forced from practice and could be shelved for the days/weeks ahead.

So, what’s the deal with Douglas?

The good news is the young receiver was spotted in the locker room Thursday morning with neither tape on his ankle nor a noticeable limp. That he was walking around and in good sports suggests Douglas at least will travel Thursday to Frankfurt, Germany, where New England will face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

But Douglas also kept details about the injury under wraps. The Patriots receiver declined to comment on the injury when speaking to reporters and nervously said “yeah” when asked whether he’s able to move well.

In a separate conversation with Sophie Weller of A to Z Sports, Douglas said “Day by day; we’re gonna see,” when asked about his ankle.

It’s entirely possible Douglas simply was following orders to not talk about injuries. That often is the case in these situations.

Nevertheless, his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday’s game. The Patriots will practice again Thursday afternoon in Foxboro and Friday afternoon in Frankfurt.