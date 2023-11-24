Dolphins Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Black Friday Game Online

The Dolphins hope to continue their run for the top seed in the AFC when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets.

The special Black Friday matchup will feature a Miami team coming off a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. New York heads into Friday on a three-game losing streak, and it will turn to Tim Boyle under center after Zach Wilson’s continued struggles.

The Dolphins are 9.5-point favorites, according to NESN Bets consensus data, and the total for the matchup is set at 42.

Here’s how to watch the Miami-New York matchup online.

When: Friday, Nov. 24 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Prime Video