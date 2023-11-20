Arguably the most anticipated matchup of the 2023 NFL regular season is set for Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Eagles will visit the Chiefs to wrap up the league’s Week 11 slate. The primetime matchup comes a little more than nine months after Kansas City edged out Philadelphia in Arizona to win Super Bowl LVII.

Total passing yards (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under PHI at KC Jalen Hurts PHI – QB o231.5 -115 DraftKings u233.5 -114 FanDuel

Not only is this heavyweight bout a Super Sunday rematch, but it also features the current No. 1 seed in both conferences. Patrick Mahomes and company are a 2.5-point betting favorite and the total is set at 48.

Here’s how to watch the Eagles-Chiefs contest:

When: Monday, Nov. 20, at 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN