Ex-Bruin Demoted In Return To Boston, Could Return Be In Cards?

The Toronto Maple Leafs made quite the statement this offseason, putting a significant dent in the Boston Bruins’ depth by prying Tyler Bertuzzi away via free agency.

Things haven’t exactly gone to plan, however.

Bertuzzi has been wholly disappointing for Toronto through the first three weeks of the season. The 28-year-old has just three points despite playing with stars John Tavares and William Nylander, who have combined for 26 points in just 10 games. In the Maple Leafs’ loss to the Bruins on Thursday night, head coach Sheldon Keefe saw enough and demoted Bertuzzi to the fourth line.

“He just needs to simplify his game,” Keefe said of Bertuzzi postgame, per Sportsnet’s Luke Fox. “Today, we had a very simple plan and he failed to execute that, so other guys had to take his place.”

The Maple Leafs’ lineup shuffle worked, but not for Bertuzzi. He didn’t do much of anything on the fourth line, while Matthew Knies replaced him and put five shots on goal amid Toronto’s attempted comeback.

If you’d like a comparison to his short stint with the Bruins, Bertuzzi is on pace for a 25-point season if he were to play all 82 games this season. He was on a 60-point pace with Boston, adding an incredible 10 points in seven postseason games.

It’s no stretch saying Bertuzzi became a fan-favorite during his time with the B’s, but a cap crunch made it nearly impossible for anything longer than a short run in 2022-23. He cashed in on his production to join Toronto, but that was only on a one-year deal.

Could that mean a reunion is in the cards?

It’s complicated.

Toronto would be in no hurry to trade Bertuzzi back to Boston, and the Bruins (currently) aren’t able to take on the financial commitment. That won’t stop a possible reunion this offseason, however. It’s a tad early to think too far into the idea, but as Bertuzzi continues to struggle north of the border, it’s something to keep an eye on.

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images