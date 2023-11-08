Ex-Patriots Defender Rips Josh McDaniels, New England’s Motto

Chris Long didn’t hold back on either Josh McDaniels or the New England Patriots, dropping a strongly worded, blunt reaction to the Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to switch up their head coach.

The rumors coming out of Las Vegas suggested that a lot went down in the days leading to McDaniels’ official firing, including a Patriots dig. After catching wind of New England being dragged into the Las Vegas locker room, and McDaniels’ handling of the jab, Long unloaded.

“When you heard the story last week that they actually –Josh McDaniels was like, ‘Hey, my players don’t like me, Antonio Pierce, can you help me get better liked?’ And he nails it, he hits it out of the park by all accounts,” Long explained on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast. “And then at the end of it, he makes the comment, like, about when they beat the Patriots. And Josh freaks out and he’s like, ‘You don’t talk to the Patriots like that!’

“Which if Josh said that, I’m sorry, I love Josh ’cause he was with me in New England, that is the lamest (expletive) in the world. And that is why people don’t like certain New England people. It’s because it’s like it’s untouchable. What is ‘The Patriot Way’? … Because it’s not working in New England and you certainly can’t walk into a new building and be like, ‘This is about the Patriots,’ when you haven’t done (expletive).”

Both McDaniels and the Patriots have their own problems, failing to move on from a dynasty that no longer exists. It continues to become more evident that former New England quarterback Tom Brady owns the majority of the credit for the six successful Super Bowl trips. Therefore, to Long’s credit, holding onto some rapidly fading credit is both cringe and foolish.

McDaniels, as Belichick has in navigating a way to winning football games without Brady’s guidance on the field, failed as a head coach. The Raiders took just a few days without McDaniels being affiliated with the organization to reach an all-time high in points (30) scored this season.

The once-living “Patriot Way” couldn’t save McDaniels’ job or credibility this season, nor can it work a miracle in New England either.