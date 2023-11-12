Many people, including Patriots fans, are ready to give up on Bill Belichick. But Ezekiel Elliott isn’t one of them.

New England suffered an embarrassing 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in Frankfurt, Germany. Speculation about Belichick’s job status swirled before the loss, which dropped his team to 2-8, and surely will continue in the days ahead.

During a postgame media scrum, which aired on NBC Sports Boston, Elliott was asked whether Belichick’s “message” still is getting through to players.

“Yeah,” the veteran running back told reporters. “I think Coach Belichick has plenty of respect in this locker room. Just a lot of things haven’t gone our way. We haven’t executed the best. We haven’t taken care of the football the best. We haven’t played sound enough. We haven’t played disciplined enough. We have too many penalties. We just gotta find a way to go out there and play better football.”

Elliott also was asked whether he was surprised that Belichick benched Mac Jones for the final drive against Indianapolis.

“I would say I don’t know,” said Elliott, who added he’d like to see the Patriots run the ball more. “I don’t know. Yeah, I don’t know.”

New England will go on a bye next week before returning Nov. 26 when it visits the New York Giants.