The Bruins continued their hot start with a 5-2 win over the the New York Islanders at the TD Garden on Thursday night.

The B’s offensive firepower was thanks largely to a productive powerplay and a huge night from Charlie Coyle. The 31-year-old center had a four point night on the way to his first career hat trick.

