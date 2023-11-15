The Boston Bruins notched their twelfth win of the season with a 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Tuesday night was the second time the B’s have scored five goals in their last three games. It was a big assist night for David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha who each gained points off their two assists.

With a huge effort from Linus Ullmark’s 32-save night, the Bruins keep their top seat in the Atlantic Division.

For more, check out the video above for the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the Game.