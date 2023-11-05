The Las Vegas Raiders started a new chapter as a team with Sunday’s matchup against the New York Giants.

After a 3-5 start, the Raiders moved on from head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, both of whom had roots with the New England Patriots.

The week featured shakeups on the roster too, as Jimmy Garoppolo was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell.

In the first quarter with interim head coach Antonio Pierce, the Raiders marched down the field as an offense. To cap it off, another former Patriot, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, took a handoff on an end-around and found the end zone on a 17-yard rushing touchdown.

The score marked the sixth of the season for Meyers and his first rushing touchdown of his career.

With a week of change, the Raiders found a spark in the latest stretch of their season. In an organization with numerous Patriots ties, Las Vegas is off to a good start after major adjustments.

Featured image via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images