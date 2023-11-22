Giants head coach Brian Daboll spent 11 seasons with the Patriots coaching staff and was part of five Super Bowl-winning teams.

Does that make him uniquely prepared for New York’s Week 11 matchup with New England?

Well, he did learn from one the best coaches in the league, didn’t he?

Despite being a part of the Patriots during their heyday, Daboll is not taking New England lightly, even with a 2-8 record.

“I’d say you never treat any team differently regardless of their record when you’re preparing for a game,” Daboll told reporters, per team-provided video. “You do the best job you can each week to try to put a good plan together, have a good practice and play a good team.”

The second-year Giant coach explained that if you watch the Patriots’ losses to Philadelphia, Miami, Washington, Indianapolis and Las Vegas, New England is a play or two away from changing the outcome.

“That’s five games right there, a few plays here or there, it’s a different story,” Daboll said. “Got a lot of respect for the people in that organization, the players, the coaches. Just got to prepare and try to do our best to play a good game.”

While Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t named New England’s starting quarterback from the matchup with the Giants, Daboll said he is preparing for any player or combination of players by studying film on Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Will Grier and Malik Cunningham.

“There’s some tape to watch with all those guys,” Daboll explained. “You spend time watching them then you watch their offense and you see what Billy O'(Brien)’s doing. They’re a good plan team, this is a good game plan team anyways whether it’s defense, offense, special teams, a lot of tape to watch.”

The Giants will look to build on their victory over the Commanders in Week 10, while the Patriots look to snap a three-game losing street when the two clubs meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.



