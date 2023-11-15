The Buffalo Bills on Tuesday made a seismic shift amid an underwhelming campaign.

Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen is among those who were disappointed about it. After all, Allen worked with former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the past five years.

Dorsey, who served as the play-caller the last two seasons, was fired by the organization one day after Buffalo’s Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

“I love Dorsey,” Allen told reporters, per Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. “As a human being, he’s one of the good ones. He’s been in this room with me for a very long time. I feel like I owe him a lot of the success I’ve had in my career and he’s been a huge part of that. Sad to see him go.

“Fact is, if we play better as a team we probably don’t have to make a move like that,” Allen continued. “He’s a big part of what we’ve been doing the last few years. I talked with coach (Sean) McDermott. I understand the thought process of why we’re doing it. It’s unfortunate, but, at the same time, we’ve got a game against a division rival on Sunday and we still have time to turn this thing around.”

The Bills rank eighth in points and seventh in yards this season. But they also have the fifth-most turnovers and Allen leads the league in interceptions (11). Buffalo’s offense has struggled to find consistency and it’s caused the Bills to lose three of their last four games including defeats against the 2-8 New England Patriots and 4-5 Broncos.

The Bills host the New York Jets in Week 11.