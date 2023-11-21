Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are among the most heralded winners in recent football memory.

With Brady retired following a legendary 23-year career in the NFL, Mahomes has taken the charge as arguably the best in the game at the position. After winning two Super Bowls early in his career, Mahomes is starting to follow more experiences of the former New England Patriots icon.

Sitting at 7-3 after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs look to find rhythm as a top AFC contender without considerable talent around the quarterback with the exception of All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. After winning his first three Super Bowls, Brady also went through periods without superior support and had to step up to lead his team to its best football entering the playoffs.

In an interview prior to the loss on Monday night, Mahomes alluded to the Brady mindset.

I sat down with @PatrickMahomes ahead of tonight’s big game against the 8-1 Eagles.



We talked about the significance of tonight, the importance of his relationship with @tkelce, the attention on the Chiefs – and a regular-season mentality that mirrors Tom Brady’s approach. pic.twitter.com/pUvqqwpZvn — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) November 20, 2023

“I think these last few years I’ve kind of got a better feel for that,” Mahomes told ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. “I want to win. Every week is hard. I feel like everybody can beat everybody. You want to continue to build. The goal is to be playing your best football going into the playoffs. I think if we continue to work at it, the offense will get it figured out and the defense will be even better. We’ll have a chance to make a run at it.”

Brady’s teams in New England constantly found a way to get hot late in the season, going 71-19 in December throughout his career. Can Mahomes find a way to model the trend of the seven-time Super Bowl champion?

Mahomes and the Chiefs look to respond in Week 12 with an AFC West matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.