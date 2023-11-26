EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Frustrations boiled over for JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday.

The Patriots wideout got into a heated back-and-forth with receivers coach Troy Brown after Mac Jones’ second-quarter interception against the New York Giants. With a dejected Jones seated just a few feet away, Smith-Schuster and Brown exchanged words before the receiver slammed his helmet onto its mount and sat on the bench. After a few moments, a frustrated Smith-Schuster stood up and said something to Hunter Henry. Smith-Schuster then walked to the end of the sideline for roughly a minute, seemingly to cool off, before returning to the bench.

NESN.com spoke with Smith-Schuster about the incident after New England’s crushing 10-7 loss at MetLife Stadium.

“It was just frustration of wanting to put points on the board,” he said. “We had a great drive, we just didn’t finish. Just frustrated that had an opportunity to put points on the board and we didn’t.”

Story continues below advertisement

Smith-Schuster was open on the play, but Jones was focused on Demario Douglas, who was on the other side of the field. So, was the spat with Brown about not getting the ball?

“No,” Smith-Schuster said. “I mean, the decision (Jones) made, he made. At the end of the day, I just — there’s just things that we need to work on. … (Don’t) force it, just take the points.”

From a personal standpoint, Sunday saw the continuation of Smith-Schuster’s disappointing first season with the Patriots. The veteran receiver caught just two balls for 10 yards, bringing his season totals to 24 catches for 159 yards and one touchdown.

He’ll look for better results next Sunday when New England hosts the Los Angeles Chargers. Whether Jones or Bailey Zappe will get the start at quarterback remains to be seen.