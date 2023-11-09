Go figure, a decision made by Dave Dombrowski with the Philadelphia Phillies could have implications for the Boston Red Sox this Major League Baseball offseason.

Allow us to connect the dots.

Dombrowski, the Phillies’ president of baseball operations (who previously served in the same capacity for Boston), told reporters Wednesday at the MLB general managers meetings in Scottsdale, Ariz., that Bryce Harper will shift to first base full-time beginning in 2024.

Harper, an outfielder for most of his MLB career, played 36 regular-season games and 13 postseason games at first base in 2023 after returning from Tommy John surgery. The move eliminates a potential logjam on the grass while, more importantly, increasing the likelihood that Harper — entering his age-31 season — holds up for the eight years remaining on his contract.

The biggest ripple effect obviously will be felt by Rhys Hoskins, the Phillies’ former first baseman who’s now a free agent after missing all of 2023 with a torn ACL. Dombrowski called Hoskins on Sunday to “explain the situation,” which presumably will lead to Hoskins’ departure on the open market.

Might the Red Sox be interested?

Boston already has a good, young first baseman in Triston Casas, whose breakout second half last season offered a glimpse of his All-Star-caliber potential. Hoskins, a below-average defender and baserunner, represents a plug-and-play designated-hitter option, though, provided the Red Sox are comfortable sacrificing some versatility for the offensive upside he provides.

As it stands, Boston’s lineup is lefthanded-heavy. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow even acknowledged as much this week at the GM meetings. Hoskins would offer some balance, as a right-handed hitter with good power and on-base skills. And he’d seemingly be attainable at a reasonable price point as a result of missing all of 2023.

MLB Trade Rumors predicted a two-year, $36 million contract for Hoskins, who, like Harper, is entering his age-31 season. The Athletic’s Tim Britton projected a one-year, $16.5 million deal.

Of course, it’s hard to imagine Hoskins being a top priority for the Red Sox, even though they could be tasked with replacing Justin Turner’s right-handed production from last season. (Turner is a free agent, as well.) Instead, the trickle-down effect of the Harper decision might be more evident on the pitching side, where the Phillies could reallocate the money they’d spend to retain Hoskins to stabilize their collection of arms.

The Red Sox undoubtedly will be fishing in those pitching waters, with longtime Phillies rotation stalwart Aaron Nola among the offseason’s biggest catches. A more concerted effort by Philadelphia to bring back Nola — or replace him with another bona fide starter — inherently impacts Boston, even if only to a relatively minor extent when push comes to shove.

Welcome to the MLB offseason, where one decision can knock over a domino that’s felt elsewhere days, weeks or months down the road.